UConn Investigating Overnight Thefts at Residence Hall

UConn is investigating several burglaries at a residence hall on campus after items were taken from rooms in the early morning hours.

UConn said police were alerted on Monday about several incidents over a couple days.

Residents of Buckley Hall, a residence hall in the first-year area, reported that someone went into rooms overnight, while residents were sleeping, and stole items.

One resident reported waking up between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. and seeing a stranger, a college-age man with brown hair, in their room. When the resident asked who he was and what he was doing, the man left without responding, according to UConn.

"Hearing that this is actually happening, and that it’s happened to multiple rooms and people have seen the suspect inside of the room, it’s incredibly scary, said Ade Ogunsina, a UConn student.

The students’ doors were not locked, according to the university, and they are urging students to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to UConn Police. 

UConn is also asking anyone with information to contact the UConn Police Department at 860-486-4800.

