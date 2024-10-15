UConn

UConn men's basketball team defeats URI, 102-75, in exhibition game

uconn sign_campus
NBCConnecticut.com

The national champion UConn men’s basketball team is getting ready for the new season and they defeated the University of Rhode Island in an exhibition game on Monday night.

UConn won, 102-75, during the Inaugural Hall of Fame Enshrinement Game at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Huskies took on the Rams in a charity exhibition to benefit Coaches vs. Cancer.

UConn said Solo Ball led the Huskies with 18 points, Aidan Mahaney added 17 points in his first UConn appearance off the bench and Alex Karaban scored 13 points.

The exhibition game will not count toward the overall record.

This was the first face-off of the two New England teams since UConn head coach Dan Hurley spent six years leading the Rams.

Under Hurley’s leadership, UConn has won two back-to-back national titles.

U.S. & World

Real Estate 1 hour ago

How a rare type of mortgage is landing homebuyers a 3% rate

news 2 hours ago

Walgreens says it will close 1,200 stores by 2027, as earnings top estimates

Their sixth national championship banner will be unveiled on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with the opener against Sacred Heart. The tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us