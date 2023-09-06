UConn student that was reported missing has been found safe

University of Connecticut officials said a student who was reported missing over the weekend has been found safe.

The FBI assisted UConn police in the search for Furong "Betty" Li who was reported missing Sunday. Her parents were unable to reach her, so the university started investigating, according to a spokesperson.

The university said she has since been located off-campus. Li was last seen leaving the area of Whitney Hall.

"I'm glad she's OK, she got found," said Sophia Hollister, a UConn sophomore who is Li's classmate and former roommate.

Hollister shared a dorm with Li last year and remembers her cheerful personality.

"She's very excited to be in America. Being at a big school," Hollister said.

UConn police thanked the FBI for their help with the investigation. Former FBI special agent and current University of New Haven professor Kenneth Gray said the agency helping local police isn't unusual due to the vast resources they have at their disposal.

"The bureau can throw a lot of manpower, more than what a local police department may have to assist them in that case," Gray said.

UConn students said Li being found is welcome news.

"Pretty much put me at east and calmed my nerves," junior Jordan Howe said.

Hollister said she hopes Li's parents back in China can breathe easier, too.

"Her parents are so far away...they must have been super scared," Hollister said.

The university said there was never any threat or danger to the campus community. The investigation remains active and ongoing.