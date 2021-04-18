UHart Baseball Doubleheader Against Maine Canceled Due to Social Media Threat

The University of Hartford's baseball doubleheader against the University of Maine was canceled due to a social media threat, school officials said.

Officials with the University of Maine said both teams agreed to cancel Sunday's doubleheader due to an ongoing campus investigation of a threat made on social media.

Maine and Hartford exited the Mahaney Diamond Complex during warmups and both teams waited to see if the situation would be resolved quickly. However, with the situation still ongoing into the afternoon, the teams decided to cancel the Sunday games, according to school officials.

The university said local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are trying to locate 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian in relation to the threat.

Officials said they have no indication that Zarechian is in the area but they are taking precautions in case he were to arrive anywhere in the vicinity.

Zarechian was last seen driving an older model green BMW with New Hampshire plate RICCH. Officials said he is 5-foot-9 with dark hair, eyes and complexion.

The university is not on lockdown at this time, but officials say they are taking extra precautions with additional police patrols in the area.

"Community members are reminded to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If you see something, please say something," university officials said in a statement.

Officials did not go into detail about what the threat specifically said.

Anyone who sees Zarechian is urged to call 207-581-4040.