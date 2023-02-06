University of Hartford Student Arrested for ‘Concerning' Social Media Posts

A student at the University of Hartford has been arrested after making what officials are calling concerning posts to social media.

Police said students reported anonymous and concerning posts on social media to the university's Department of Public Safety on Sunday night.

The posts were threats that referred to shooting a dorm and other firearm references. It was posted on YikYak and was part of a conversation that was going on with multiple other people, according to officers.

The Department of Public Safety worked with local police to do an emergency disclosure through the app. Through that, investigators said they were able to get information about the person who posted it including a phone number and GPS coordinates within an hour.

The phone number came back to 18-year-old Tenuun Enkhbat, of Virginia, and the coordinates came back to campus, authorities added. Enkhbat was staying on campus and was arrested without incident.

Enkhbat is facing a threatening charge. His bond was set at $10,000 and he is due in court on Monday.

At this time, Enkhbat has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings, according to the school.

Authorities said Enkhbat described his actions as a joke. Police said they have zero tolerance for these types of threats and all of them will be taken seriously.

There is no threat to campus.