Ukraine Closes Airspace to Civilian Flights, Airlines Warned Not to Fly Near Region

"There is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft," the European regulator said

By Staff

Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights on Thursday while Europe's aviation regulator warned airlines against flying commercial planes over neighboring countries, citing a high risk to safety.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency also recommended that operators “exercise caution” over large parts of Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale military attack in the Ukraine.

Moldova also closed its airspace for all flights and Belarus shut part of theirs due to the Ukrainian crisis.

"There is a risk of both intentional targeting and misidentification of civil aircraft," the European regulator said. "The presence and possible use of a wide range of ground and airborne warfare systems poses a high risk for civil flights operating at all altitudes and flight levels."

EASE urged operators to “exercise caution” when flying in airspace controlled by Moscow and Rostov-on-Don in Russia “due to heightened military activity which may include launches of mid-range missiles penetrating into controlled airspace.”

In 2014, Malaysian Airline flight MH17 was en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, when it was downed by a Russian-made Bulk missile over Eastern Ukraine. Russia has denied any involvement in the crash that killed 298 passengers and crew members. Dutch investigators concluded the Boeing 777 was hit by a surface-to-air missile supplied to pro-Russian separatist rebels in Donetsk, one of two separatist-held areas recognized by Putin as independent this week in a prelude to the invasion.

