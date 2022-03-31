Ukraine Nuclear Operator Says Russian Troops Leaving Chernobyl

It wasn’t immediately clear why the Russian troops decided to leave Chernobyl

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Chernobyl nuclear facilities, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP

Ukraine’s nuclear operator company said Thursday that Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and were heading towards the country’s border with Belarus.

The operator, Energoatom said that the Russian military are also preparing to leave Slavutych, a nearby city where power plant workers live.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the Russian troops decided to leave Chernobyl.

