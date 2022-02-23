UMass Amherst Student Dies After Being Hit by Car

A University of Massachusetts Amherst student has died after being hit by a car on campus Tuesday night.

Elena Lucore, 19, of Mississippi, was on Massachusetts Avenue with a friend when she was struck by a car around 9:15 p.m., the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. She was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she was pronounced dead.

Her friend was not injured.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student, told police he was returning home from the library at the time of the crash. He remained on scene and cooperated with police. His name has not been released.

Authorities said it was raining at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by state police attached to the district attorney's office and UMass police. The medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.