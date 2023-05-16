Natural disasters

Umpire Saves Child From Dust Devil at Florida Youth Baseball Game

The 7-year-old child was unharmed in the incident

At a Florida youth baseball game on Sunday, a 17-year-old umpire had to pull a child from a dust devil that formed on home plate.

The dust devil wrapped up a 7-year-old child before umpire Aidan Wiles came to the rescue, pulling the child out and shielding him.

The incident occurred at Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field in Jacksonville.

"I've never seen anything like that my whole entire life, on or off the field," Wiles told WTLV, NBC's Jacksonville affiliate. "I was looking at the pitch, and then I look to my right and see this dust storm."

While the player appeared shocked afterward, he was OK and finished off the game after the dust, quite literally, settled.

