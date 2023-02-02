Underground Fire Closed Streets in Hartford, Conn. Thursday

An underground electrical fire closed streets in Hartford Thursday and caused some anxious moments for residents who heard what sounded like an explosion.

Police officers, firefighters and utility crews responded and Farmington Avenue was closed between Sigourney and Forest streets and Laurel Street was closed between Niles and Hawthorn streets, according to police.

Firefighters described the blaze as significant.

Traffic Alert: Due to an underground fire, Farmington Avenue between Forest Street and Sigourney Street is closed. Laurel Street between Niles Street and Hawthorn Street is closed. HPD and HFD are on scene. Please us alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GLiOAtRBxW — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) February 2, 2023

Fire officials said they were called to the area for a possible water main break. Authorities say there's major street spalling as a result of the incident.

MDC said there was a leak rather than a water main break.

Connecticut Natural Gas said they're investigating. They said no gas was involved in the incident and the fire wasn't caused by CNG infrastructure.

No one was hurt and there was no damage beyond the impact to the street and utilities. It's not clear what caused the fire and water main break.

The fire has since been put out, police said. No additional information was immediately available.