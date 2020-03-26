University of NH Postpones Commencement Due to Coronavirus

University of New Hampshire

The University of New Hampshire joins a growing list of schools across the nation that have decided to delay commencement ceremonies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

James W. Dean, the school's president, announced in an email Wednesday night the university would be unable to hold its honors convocation and commencement ceremonies as scheduled on May 15 and 16.

This comes after 29 new coronavirus cases were announced in the Granite State on Wednesday, March 26.

"We heard loud and clear from our graduates and their families that they want a ceremony, even if it is postponed, and they want it to be in person," Dean said.

The school has yet to determine the future date of the in-person commencement ceremonies.

