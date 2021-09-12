UNH Steps Up COVID-19 Regulations

The University of New Hampshire is increasing restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as COVID-19 cases rise on campus.

Starting Friday, students, faculty and staff were required to wear masks in all indoor campus locations except when eating, in private offices or in dorm rooms. The new requirement applies to everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The university is also increasing ventilation and air exchange in campus buildings and adding plastic barriers in dining halls.

Additional restrictions are being implemented in Stokes Hall, the residence hall with the highest number of cases.