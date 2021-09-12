coronavirus

UNH Steps Up COVID-19 Regulations

Starting Friday, students, faculty and staff were required to wear masks in all indoor campus locations except when eating, in private offices or in dorm rooms

The University of New Hampshire is increasing restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus as COVID-19 cases rise on campus.

Starting Friday, students, faculty and staff were required to wear masks in all indoor campus locations except when eating, in private offices or in dorm rooms. The new requirement applies to everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The university is also increasing ventilation and air exchange in campus buildings and adding plastic barriers in dining halls.

Additional restrictions are being implemented in Stokes Hall, the residence hall with the highest number of cases.

