Unidentified Remains Found Near Area Where Remains of Fort Hood Soldier Morales Located

Unidentified remains were found in Killeen, Texas, Saturday afternoon, NBC affiliate KCEN reported.

Killeen police said Saturday's discovery was within walking distance of the site where the skeletal remains of Gregory Morales, who had gone missing from Fort Hood and was last heard from in August 2019, were found near 3200 Florence Road on June 19.

Detectives arrived on the scene and removed the remains near 3400 Florence Road Saturday. The remains will be sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to determine if they are human or animal remains, according to Killeen police.

The search is still ongoing for Vanessa Guillén, a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier missing for more than two months.

Officials say foul play is suspected in both Morales's and Guillén's disappearances. But investigators also said they do not believe Morales's death is related to Guillén's search.

A $25,000 and $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Morales's death and Guillén's search, respectively.

Anyone with information may call Army Criminal Investigation Command Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.