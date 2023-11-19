University of Wisconsin-Madison condemns neo-Nazi march in the city

The University of Wisconsin-Madison condemned a neo-Nazi march that took place in the state's capital city Saturday.

According to the university, a white supremacist group carrying flags emblazoned with swastikas and "other Nazi symbols" marched from the State Street Mall to the state Capitol around noon.

The Madison Police Department said there were around 20 people marching with the group and that no weapons had been displayed during the march.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department said it hasn’t heard of any reports of incidents or arrests by the MPD stemming from the march.

Campus officials were not notified of the march ahead of time, the university said. Law enforcement is currently monitoring the situation.

