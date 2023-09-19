Unlicensed acupuncturist in NYC charged with causing patient's lungs to collapse

What to Know A Queens man is accused of administering acupuncture treatments -- even though he is unlicensed to do so -- and causing a patient's lungs to collapse, the local district attorney's office said.

Yong De Lin, 66 and from Flushing, was arraigned Monday on a four-count indictment charging him with assault in the first and second degrees, reckless endangerment in the first degree and unauthorized practice of a profession, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

During the course of the investigation it was determined that Lin is not a licensed acupuncturist, nor has he ever applied for the required state licensure.

A Queens man is accused of administering acupuncture treatments -- even though he is unlicensed to do so -- and causing a patient's lungs to collapse, the local district attorney's office said.

Yong De Lin, 66 and from Flushing, was arraigned Monday on a four-count indictment charging him with assault in the first and second degrees, reckless endangerment in the first degree and unauthorized practice of a profession, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Lin's next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. He faces up to 25 years in prison if he is convicted, Katz said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Attorney information for Lin was not immediately known.

The charges are in connection to events that unfolded last year, according to the charges cited by the district attorney's office.

Allegedly, it was on May 10, 2022 that Shujuan Jiang, a 63-year-old woman, visited C&W Medical located on Union Street in Flushing for help relieving stomach and back pain. It was there that she was introduced to Lin. Six days later, on May 16, Jiang allegedly returned and Lin administered acupuncture treatments to her stomach and back. She returned for 16 more treatments between May 18 and Oct. 28, 2022.

The charges, as cited by the district attorney, go on to say that it was during the last acupuncture session that Jiang began feeling unwell after the treatment and laid down. Allegedly, after additional acupuncture and a cupping treatment, Jiang was sent home.

It was at this point, as Jiang was walking home, that she began to experience shortness of breath and collapsed on the sidewalk, according to the charges. Subsequently, a bystander called 911 and Jiang was taken to a hospital where it was allegedly determined that both of her lungs collapsed because of the acupuncture. She had to undergo immediate surgery to save her life and remained hospitalized for six days.

The difference between receiving health care from a competent, licensed professional or someone who is unlicensed can mean the difference between life and death Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz

During the course of the investigation it was determined that Lin is not a licensed acupuncturist and has never applied for the required state licensure.

“The difference between receiving health care from a competent, licensed professional or someone who is unlicensed can mean the difference between life and death," Katz said in a statement. "As alleged, the defendant was not licensed, nor had even bothered to apply for licensure, and he very nearly killed his patient. We urge any other victims to come forward.”

The district attorney's office urges anyone who has received acupuncture treatments from Lin, who worked from a medical office in Flushing, to contact the Elder Fraud unit at 718-286-6578.