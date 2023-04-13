Unmarked Trailer With $750,000 Worth of Dimes Robbed, Dimes Scattered All Over

Police are investigating a robbery involving $750,000 worth of dimes in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday morning.

At 6:06 a.m. police responded to a robbery of an unmarked trailer at 4301 Byberry Road inside the Walmart parking lot in Franklin Mills that happened overnight. The trailer contained approximately $750,000 worth of dimes, according to police.

When police arrived there were dimes scattered all over the area from the parking lot to Woodhaven Road. Police are unsure how much was taken.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and police could be seen standing in a parking lot near a trailer with something shiny scattered all over the ground near the rear of the trailer and other areas of the parking lot.

There are no further details at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.