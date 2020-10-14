‘Unmasking' Probe Pushed by Barr Ends With No Charges

A federal prosecutor appointed by Attorney General William Barr to look into Obama administration officials' "unmasking" of unnamed individuals in intelligence reports concluded his review without finding evidence of wrongdoing, according to a source with direct knowledge of the probe, and without interviewing former CIA Director John Brennan.

Brennan told NBC News he was not interviewed by U.S. Attorney John Bash of the Western District of Texas or anyone related to the unmasking probe.

"I was never interviewed by anyone in the Department of Justice about unmasking, which was a politically motivated probe initiated by William Barr to please Donald Trump," Brennan said.

