Unsettled Conditions Sunday, Bitter Cold Temps Monday

A large upper level system will continue to pass through the region Sunday, providing us with another day of unsettled conditions for portions of New England.

We start out the day with varying amount of clouds along with some sunshine and very little precipitation, but as the day progresses, we’ll see more in the way of clouds building and the increasing chance for precipitation across the higher elevations of western and northern New England mostly in the form of snow showers.

Though we can’t rule out a spot shower across southern New England Sunday afternoon, the main focus will be across central and northern New England, where we’ll see more widespread rain and snow showers. Highs reach the upper 40s to 50 south and 30s and 40s north.

Overnight, a strong cold front will pass through the region and usher in an unseasonably cold air, along with a few flurries and snow showers. Winds will also increase out of the northwest, creating bitter cold wind chills overnight.

In terms of snowfall, Sunday and Sunday night’s snow totals will be confined to the mountains of western and northern New England, where we could see a general 1 to 3 inches as indicated by our in-house forecast system.

By the time Monday morning rolls around, our temperatures will be in the 20s south and teens north, with wind chill values reaching the single digits and teens. With the unseasonably cold air forecasted on Monday and bitter cold wind chills, our weather team has put a First Alert Stamp on our 10-Day Forecast.

Highs on Monday will barely make it into the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid 30s south! As a matter of fact, our temperatures will be so cold that the daily "minimum" highs for some reporting stations across the region may be challenged! For instance, Boston’s record minimum high for Monday is 33 degrees, set back in 1893, the forecast high is around 34, which is their average low temperatures for the date!

Fortunately, the bitter cold will have a short stay. After another bitter cold night Monday, Tuesday’s highs will moderate a bit, with highs around 40 south and the 30s north. But we’ll still be dealing with gusty wind out of the west/northwest, which will make it feel colder.

By the middle of the week, the cold pattern will break down and our winds will turn more out of the southwest as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the east. We’ll also see the increasing chance for showers by Thursday and Friday to go along with the milder temperatures.

Beyond that, into next weekend, our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast features near to slightly above average temperatures, with mostly dry conditions.