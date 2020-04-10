Unsettled Good Friday Gives Way to Nicer Weekend

A snowstorm continues in Maine.

Many Mainers say this is one of the heaviest snow storms they’ve seen this year. We even had thunder snow last night.

The center of a very strong low pressure system that intensified rapidly over New England yesterday is now in eastern Maine and starting to push out. But the damage is done, with major flooding down east to Maine from the ocean. And heavy snow resulted in thousands without electricity this morning.

For southern New England, the rain and storms ended last evening and it was very windy overnight. Now clouds are building rapidly and a few rain or snow showers are possible.

For much of the mountain areas of western Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine, snow continues today. It’s a huge low pressure center and it’s only slowly moving away. In parts of southern New England we will even see some rain or snow showers, or even some graupel this afternoon. Wind is a factor just about everywhere, with gusts past 45 mph.

Temperatures are steady today in the 30s north and 40s south. So most additional snow accumulation should only be in the higher elevations. There are many locations in the mountains, and in Maine that have more than 10 inches of heavy wet snow.

And we are not done with the coastal flooding yet either. Some minor coastal flooding is possible with the high tide after lunch today, and especially just after midnight tonight.

Finally we dry it out tonight, it remains windy with temperatures falling into the 20s north and 30s south. Good news for the weekend, high pressure should work in with a gradual warming trend. A mixture of sun and clouds for our Saturday with a high temperature in the 40s to low 50s, from north to south.

Easter Sunday should start off bright and frosty with sunshine feeding in the afternoon. High temperature should get back in the lower 50s or better in southern New England, cooler north.

The next storm system also looks large and powerful. It’s going to come in Sunday night with a chance of a little bit of snow north, but most of the system should be rain.

The combination of melting snow and rivers already running high, we may end up with flooding rain on Monday. Wind from the south Monday could gust past 50 miles per hour once again. So there’s a lot to keep track of here and our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.