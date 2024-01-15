Weather

New snowfall maps: Some areas of Mass. see up to 5 inches

Tuesday's snowstorm is expected to bring plowable snow to most of New England, and another storm system is headed our way this weekend

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday's snowstorm is expected to bring plowable snow to most of New England. But how much depends on where you live.

Snow Monday night should start around 9 p.m. at the South Coast of New England, around midnight at the Massachusetts Turnpike, later to the north. The snow will continue into Tuesday, but gets noticeably less intense mid-morning onward for southern New England, mixing with rain at the coast and in the southeast.

Here's a look at the latest snowfall maps for our area, updated as of 4:30 Monday:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Here's a look at the original projected snowfall maps from Monday morning:

U.S. & World

Immigration 51 mins ago

Fueled by unprecedented border crossings, a record 3 million cases clog US immigration courts

Boeing Co 2 hours ago

Boeing to increase quality inspections on 737-Max following Alaska Airlines blow out

And Tuesday's storm isn't the only storm we're tracking this week. There's another storm headed our way on Thursday night into Friday that should bring more accumulating snow. Exactly how much is still to be determined.

Here's a first look:

Track the storms with live radar

This article tagged under:

Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us