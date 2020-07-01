US Air Force Pilot Killed in Crash in South Carolina

A fighter pilot died after crashing in South Carolina Tuesday night.
The U.S. Air Force pilot was flying during a routine training mission at the Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina when the F-16CM crashed around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the base's Facebook page.
The pilot has not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the base said.
U.S. & World
The crash comes two weeks after 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen died in a routine training accident off the coast of northern England.