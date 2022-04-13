Massachusetts

Feds to Announce Major Development in Springfield Police Investigation

The U.S. Attorney's Office and the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday morning to announce a major development in the investigation into the City of Springfield and Springfield Police Department.

The press conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Springfield.

In 2020, the Department of Justice announced findings of an investigation into the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau, according to WWLP-TV, which found a pattern of excessive force in violation of the 4th amendment of the constitution. The U.S. Attorney's Office said their investigation found chronic issues with use of force and poor record keeping among other problems.

No further details have been released.

