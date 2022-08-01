US Strike Killed Top Al Qaeda Leader Ayman al-Zawahiri: Sources

President Joe Biden was set to address the nation Monday to announce that a U.S. strike over the weekend in Afghanistan killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, sources told NBC News.

The White House said there were no civilian casualties.

The Associated Press was first to report on the killing, also citing sources.

Biden planned to speak from the balcony off the White House Blue Room as he remains in isolation in the residence while he continues to test positive for COVID-19.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said.

Biden was expected to deliver remarks Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET.