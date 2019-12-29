US Coast Guard Seaman Headed to Court Martial Over Alaska Death

The U.S. Coast Guard says a seaman will face a court-martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Alaska.

Ethan Tucker is charged with the January death of 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Military prosecutors allege the 21-year-old Tucker, of Ludington, Michigan, beat Kelch and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.

The San Diego Union-Tribune said Ethan Tucker was released in November after the admiral overseeing his prosecution ordered a new hearing in the case.

During an October hearing, a lawyer for Tucker said a bystander took a video that night showing Tucker’s efforts to get Kelch out of the water. The lawyer said he is confident his client will be vindicated.

Both were serving on the cutter Douglas Munro, based in Kodiak, Alaska.