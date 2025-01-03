US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley arrested in Miami Beach for alleged police battery

Star United States sprinter Fred Kerley was arrested in Miami Beach for alleged battery on a law enforcement officer and other charges in an incident that was captured in police body camera footage.

In addition to the battery charge, Kerley, 29, was booked into jail early Friday on charges of resisting an officer without violence and disorderly conduct.

Miami Beach Police officials said officers were investigating an incident in the 100 block of 9th Street late Thursday night when Kerley approached the scene, expressing concerns about his vehicle, which was parked nearby.

Kerley's "demeanor became increasingly aggressive" and he was asked to leave the area but he refused, police said.

Police said Kerley took a "fighting stance" and refused to obey officers' commands, so they used a stun gun on him to take him into custody.

Police body camera footage released Friday doesn't show the beginning of the encounter but shows Kerley, in a grey patterned hoodie, speaking with multiple officers as another officer approaches.

The officer places a hand on Kerley's chest and a struggle ensues as multiple officers wrestle him to the ground, the video shows.

The video then shows an officer hits Kerley multiple times as he continues to struggle and a woman, believed to be Kerley's girlfriend, screams at the officers.

"Stop! Stop!" the woman repeatedly yells. "He's an athlete, please do not mess with him!"

The officers are heard telling Kerley to stop resisting for several moments before one officer says "I'm gonna Tase him" and the others back away.

The officer deploys the Taser on Kerley, who falls to the ground and is handcuffed as the woman continues yelling.

"Stop! Stop! Get the f------ Taser off of him!" she yells. "Stop! Stop! Stop! He didn't do anything!"

After several more moments, Kerley is heard speaking with the officers.

"Y'all weak … you're weak," he says. "You put your hands on me, hit me in the head."

Kerley was expected to appear in bond court Friday afternoon. Attorney information wasn't available.

Kerley won bronze in the 100m race at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and won silver in the event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

