US Probe Into Mexican Drug Cartel Yields 750 Arrests

Agents also seized more than 20 kilograms of drugs and $20 million in cash from the cartel, the Justice Department said

DEA agents move in on a residential house during an arrest of a suspected drug trafficker on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Diamond Bar, Calif.
The Justice Department on Wednesday announced more than 750 arrests after a six-month investigation targeting Mexico’s violent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG, NBC News reports.

The Drug Enforcement Administration-led operation, called "Project Python," is the largest to date in U.S. efforts to take down the notorious drug dealing organization now considered one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico and known for brutal kidnappings and murders in that country.

In addition to the nationwide arrests, agents seized more than 20 kilograms of drugs and $20 million in cash. Officials say the cartel has hubs in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Chicago and Atlanta and is a major presence on the Southwest border.

Officials say CJNG is responsible for trafficking tons of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin into the United States.

