US Special Forces Conduct ‘Counterterrorism Mission' in Syria, Pentagon Says

U.S. special forces conducted a “counterterrorism mission” in northwest Syria, the Pentagon said early Thursday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that there were no U.S. casualties and the mission was "successful."

More information would be released as available, Kirby said. The Pentagon on Thursday did not provide details about the intended target.

Residents and activists in the area described seeing a large ground assault, and U.S. forces using loudspeakers asking women and children to leave the area, The Associated Press reported.

