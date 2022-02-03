Syria

US Special Forces Conduct ‘Counterterrorism Mission' in Syria, Pentagon Says

The mission in northwest Syria was "successful" and there were no U.S. casualties, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement

The Pentagon seal in the Pentagon Briefing Room in Arlington, Virginia., U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. President Biden yesterday declared an end to two decades of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, offering an impassioned defense of his withdrawal and rejecting criticism that it was mishandled.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. special forces conducted a “counterterrorism mission” in northwest Syria, the Pentagon said early Thursday.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that there were no U.S. casualties and the mission was "successful."

More information would be released as available, Kirby said. The Pentagon on Thursday did not provide details about the intended target.

Residents and activists in the area described seeing a large ground assault, and U.S. forces using loudspeakers asking women and children to leave the area, The Associated Press reported.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Syria
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us