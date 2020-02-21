coronavirus

US Takes Steps to Prepare for Pandemic as Global Coronavirus Cases Rise

Health authorities are closely monitoring the spread of the virus

As global concerns over the coronavirus outbreak grow, the U.S. is taking steps to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the spread of the virus — not only in China, where the outbreak began and where the vast majority of the cases have been diagnosed — but also in the growing number of cases in other countries.

By definition, a pandemic is an epidemic on more than one continent.

