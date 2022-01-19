vaccine mandate

US Vaccine Mandate on Freight Drivers Coming From Canada May Worsen Auto Supply Chain Shortage

About 12,000 unvaccinated drivers won't be allowed to enter the country starting later this month

Canada-U.S.
Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A COVID-19 vaccination requirement that will bar unvaccinated drivers of freight trucks coming from Canada to deliver goods across the American border this month may exacerbate supply chain issues for auto parts, experts say.

An estimated 12,000 drivers could be prohibited from entering the United States under the mandate that may take effect Saturday, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

The U.S. mandate, announced in October, requires all essential foreign travelers, including truck drivers, who cross U.S. land borders to be fully vaccinated. Essential nonresident travelers had been able to enter the U.S. during the pandemic regardless of their vaccination status, in part so as not to disrupt trade and to give them more time to get vaccinated.

The forthcoming mandate follows one that went into effect in Canada last week that prohibits unvaccinated truckers from crossing into Canada from the U.S.

vaccine mandateCanada
