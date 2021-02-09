Black History Month

Utah Parents Drop Request to Opt Out of Black History Curriculum

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional

Getty Images

Parents who sought to opt out their children from learning Black History Month curriculum at a charter school in northern Utah have withdrawn their requests.

Maria Montessori Academy in North Ogden experienced a public backlash after announcing plans to make participation optional, the Standard-Examiner reported Saturday.

School officials said a few families requested the exemption from the instruction, but declined to say how many or specify the reasons given.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Senate Agrees to Hear Trump Case, Rejecting GOP Arguments

Kobe Bryant 10 hours ago

Pilot's Decision to Fly Into Clouds to Blame in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, NTSB Says

Data from the Utah State Board of Education shows that only three of the academy’s 322 students are Black, while 70% are white.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Black History MonthUtah
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us