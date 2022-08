A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane.

Finally getting in on solid rain! So far this morning:



Plymouth, MA 2.55” (2.35” in 1 hour)

Kingston, MA: 2.22"

Exeter, RI: 1.86"

Duxbury, MA: 1.51"



More rain to go today! Be sure to let me know how it looks in your area! @NBC10Boston — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) August 22, 2022

Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite warnings from town employees. A Ford van that tried to get through became stuck in the water and had to be pushed out by public works employees.