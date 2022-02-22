Vegan Pub to Open in Former Boston BeerWorks Space in the Fenway

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A second location of a vegan pub is on its way to the area, and this one will open where a popular brewpub had been.

The Boston Globe is reporting that PlantPub is planning to open in Boston's Fenway neighborhood, taking over the former BeerWorks space on Brookline Avenue, with owners Pat McAuley and Mary Dumont teaming up with celebrity vegan chef Matthew Kenney to open the place. The upcoming location will join the original spot in Cambridge's Kendall Square (which opened last fall), and it will offer pub food including vegan takes on pizza, hot dogs, burgers, and ice cream, along with New England-based beers and cocktails and aperitifs.

If all goes as planned, the new outlet of PlantPub will open this spring.

The address for the upcoming PlantPub in the Fenway is 61 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the original PlantPub in Cambridge can be found at https://plantpub.com/