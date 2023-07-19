Brockton

Vehicle crashes into car wash wall in Brockton

By Marc Fortier

Brockton Fire

The Brockton Fire Department is at the scene of a car that crashed into the wall at a local car wash, causing some interior damage.

The fire department said on Twitter shortly after noon that they were on scene at 1075 North Montello St. for a vehicle that hit the building inside the car wash. The business listing for that address is Sunny's Car Wash.

Photos shared by the department showed a white sedan that appeared to have been inside the car wash when it hit a wall near a garage bay opening. The framing above the overhang looked like it had been knocked loose, and the car suffered extensive front end damage.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

