Suspects crashed vehicle into Conn. store, stole motorcycles and generators: PD

Multiple suspects crashed a vehicle into a powersports dealership in Manchester early Tuesday morning and stole motorcycles and generators, according to police.

Officers were called to Manchester Honda KTM Husqvarna at 30 Adams St. around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a pickup that had been intentionally driven into the building to gain access inside.

Investigators said once inside, suspects stole motorcycles and generators. They are believed to have loaded them into another truck before leaving the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities determined the pickup that crashed into the building was stolen out of Newington.

The investigation is ongoing.