Police investigating homicide after shooting victim crashes into Conn. restaurant

Police are investigating a homicide after a man who had been shot crashed into a restaurant in Waterbury early Friday morning and died at the scene.

Officers responded to North Main Street, near East Farms Street, around 2 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and they found a vehicle that had crashed into Ingpirca Bar and Restaurant on North Main Street.

Police said the man later died at the scene.

The Waterbury Police major crimes detectives are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.