Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Conn.

Serious injuries have been reported in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 south in New Haven on Wednesday and three lanes of the highway remains closed.

Troopers were called to I-95 south on the Q Bridge around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

According to investigators, a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

State Department of Transportation officials said there is also a car fire on the highway.

State police said serious injuries have been reported. The exact number of injuries and the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The three left lanes of I-95 south remain closed between exits 51 and 47. It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

The state police accident reconstruction team has responded to the area.