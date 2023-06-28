new haven

Serious injuries reported in wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Serious injuries have been reported in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 south in New Haven on Wednesday and three lanes of the highway remains closed.

Troopers were called to I-95 south on the Q Bridge around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a crash.

According to investigators, a wrong-way driver was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

A vehicle fire has closed Interstate 95 south in New Haven on Wednesday morning.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State Department of Transportation officials said there is also a car fire on the highway.

State police said serious injuries have been reported. The exact number of injuries and the extent of those injuries are unknown.

The three left lanes of I-95 south remain closed between exits 51 and 47. It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

U.S. & World

entertainment news 4 hours ago

Actor Kevin Spacey faces sex assault charges in London court

Ukraine-Russia War 5 hours ago

Eight killed and at least 56 wounded after Russian missile attack in eastern Ukraine

The state police accident reconstruction team has responded to the area.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us