Two found dead in burning car in Connecticut

State police are investigating after two people were found dead in a burning car in Oxford early Thursday morning.

State police said they were notified around 4:10 a.m. that a vehicle was on fire on Roosevelt Drive, or Route 34, in Oxford. Firefighters had also responded to the scene.

Once the fire was out, two people were found dead inside the vehicle, state police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded. State police said the victim’s names and ages are pending.

Western District Major Crime Detectives are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detective Kevin Roberts, WDMC at Troop A-Southbury at 203-267-2200.