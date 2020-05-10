Vermont

Vermont Deploys Pop-Up Testing Sites to Fight Coronavirus

Health officials are using pop-up sites to increase the number of Vermonters tested for the coronavirus.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday, about 150 health care workers, first responders and child care professionals were tested at a pop-up site outside a state health lab in Colchester. None of those receiving tests were symptomatic.

Additional pop-up sites are planned for Bennington, Brattleboro and Hartford later this week.

The pop-up clinics are essential if the state plans to meet Gov. Phil Scott’s goal of administering 1,000 tests per day, Vermont Health Department spokesman Chad Spooner told WCAX-TV.

“It’s really important so we can trace who’s positive, and who they may have been in contact with,” Spooner said. “They’re looking to see if there are pockets of this that may be in people that are not showing any symptoms.”

On Sunday, the Vermont Department of Health reported six new positive cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 927. The total number of deaths stood unchanged at 53.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
