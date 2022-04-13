‘Very Real' Chance Robert Williams Returns for Celtics-Nets Series: Report

Report: 'Very real' chance Rob Williams returns for C's-Nets series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Brooklyn Nets might not avoid Robert Williams in their first-round series vs. the Boston Celtics after all.

The series schedule works in the Celtics' favor as they await the big man's return from his meniscus surgery. There will be two days off after Sunday's Game 1, two days off after Game 2, and two days off between both Games 3 and 4. If the series goes the distance, Game 7 would fall on May 1.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That gives Williams plenty of time to work his way back into Boston's lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there's a strong chance we'll see Time Lord on the court at some point in the series.

"The possibility, I'm told, is very real that Robert Williams could return in this first-round series against the Nets," Wojnarowski said Wednesday on NBA Countdown. "Game 6 would fall on just about one month from his left knee meniscus surgery back on March 30.

"The thought from the very beginning was, because of the nature of this meniscus surgery, that he could be back even within that one-month timetable. He's continued to progress, he's met all his benchmarks so far I'm told, and there's a real possibility for Boston ... he could be back to play against the Nets in the back end of this series."

Williams underwent surgery on March 30 and was given an expected recovery time of four-to-six weeks. The four-week mark will come on April 27, which is when Game 5 is scheduled to take place.

That's bad news for a Nets team that was looking forward to attacking the basket in Williams' absence. Nets wing Bruce Brown already gave the C's some bulletin board material by calling out big men Al Horford and Daniel Theis.

If and when Williams returns, he'll be an instant difference-maker. The 24-year-old thrived in his first full season as a starter, averaging 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while earning Defensive Player of the Year recognition before his injury.