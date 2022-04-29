Vice President Harris Scheduled to Speak at Coast Guard Academy Graduation

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduation ceremony.

The Coast Guard Academy announced Friday morning that the vice president is scheduled to deliver the keynote address during the 141st commencement exercises on Wednesday, May 18 in New London.

The commencement is not open to the public.

"We are honored to host the Vice President and look forward to having her present the Coast Guard's newest leaders with their commissions,” Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, academy superintendent, said in a statement. “This will also be a memorable moment for our graduates before they head out across the country and around the globe to take their places in the fleet.”

Vice President Harris is isolating at her residence after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to the White House. She has no symptoms and is working remotely while in isolation.

Today I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, and I will continue to isolate and follow CDC guidelines. I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 26, 2022

Vice presidents traditionally address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis and she delivered the keynote speech at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony last year.

This will be Vice President Harris’ first visit to the Coast Guard Academy, the Coast Guard Academy said.

President Joe Biden delivered the keynote address during the 2021 Coast Guard Academy graduation.

The inclement weather plans call for the graduation to be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium, where seating will be limited.