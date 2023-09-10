Somerset

Victim in Somerset double fatal crash identified as Seekonk police officer

Somerset Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a telephone pole on the Route 103 rotary.

Police are investigating a double fatal crash in Somerset, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Authorities say that they found a motorcycle and a vehicle along with a man and a woman lying in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The woman, who is believed to have been a passenger on the motorcycle was transported to Somerset EMS where she was later pronounced dead.

The woman was identified as patrolwoman Kourtny DeFortis by Seekonk Police.

"Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh." said Seekonk Police Chief David Enos in a statement.

The man has not been identified yet.

Police say the evidence suggests the motorcycle entered the rotary in the wrong direction and crashed with a car.

The investigation is ongoing.

