South Carolina

Video of Police Forcefully Arresting Brothers Prompts Days of Protests in South Carolina

The unrest in Rock Hill is bigger than his clients, said their attorney, because some people are tired of being the police's "punching bag."

A protester is seen as police officers stand guard during protest against police brutality and the arrest of two brothers Ricky and Travis Price in Rock Hill, South Carolina, United States on June 24, 2021.
Getty Images

A video shot by a witness that shows police forcefully arresting two brothers has shaken a South Carolina community, which was bracing Friday for a third-consecutive night of protests.

The tension in Rock Hill, a city about 25 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina, was sparked by Wednesday’s arrest of Ricky Price, 35, and Travis Price, 32. The siblings, who are Black, are seen scuffling with Rock Hill police in a video posted by a bystander to Facebook, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said Ricky Price violently resisted arrest. The brothers' attorney, Justin Bamberg, said the elder Price suffered a broken nose during the arrest.

U.S. & World

Florida 23 hours ago

Miami Condo Collapse: 4 Dead, 159 Still Missing as Search Efforts Continue

Derek Chauvin Trial Jun 25

Chauvin Sentenced to 22.5 Years in Murder of George Floyd

“We understand people are mad," Bamberg said Friday. "This is not just about what happened to Ricky and Travis, this is about a systemic issue. There are people in this country who, quite frankly, are tired of feeling that they’re the punching bag of law enforcement in America. That’s what this is about.”

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

South CarolinaOFFICERPOLICERock Hill
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us