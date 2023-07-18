Watch: United Airlines emergency evacuation slide falls from plane into Chicago neighborhood

A recently surfaced video shows the moment an emergency evacuation slide fell from a plane into a backyard as it was landing at O'Hare International Airport.

According to officials with the Federal Aviation Administration, a United Airlines flight had landed safely at the airport on Monday when maintenance workers realized that an emergency evacuation slide was missing from the side of the aircraft, a Boeing 767-300.

That slide was later located in the backyard of a home in the 4700 block of North Chester, according to authorities.

The flight, which was arriving from Zurich, had 155 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

No injuries were reported from the incident, and the FAA is continuing to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.