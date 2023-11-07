Crime and Courts

Video shows moment police rescue 5-year-old girl from secret closet in Arkansas home

Police found the child hidden inside a closet as they were trying to take custody of her

A video shared by police in Arkansas shows the moment officers rescued a child who had been hidden inside a secret closet that was nailed shut inside a house.

John Thompson, 40, of Tontitown, was arrested Friday after police found his 5-year-old daughter inside the closet while they were trying to take custody of the minor, the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The 22-second video shows a man saying “Baby,” “baby” and “hey, sweetie,” as he kneels in a closet compartment before pulling out a child hidden within.

“Jon moved some boxes and then had to pull a board that was nailed to the wall to get access to a small space behind the closet wall,” the incident report said.

Thompson then admitted to concealing inside the compartment so DHS would not take custody, the report said.

Thompson now faces multiple charges including false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, NBC affiliate KNWA reported.

He was booked at the Washington County Detention Center on Nov. 3 and was issued a $5,000 bond, which was posted Sunday, officials said.

Officials did not reveal details about why the state was granted custody of the child.

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services, which oversees the Division of Children and Family Services, declined to comment Tuesday.

