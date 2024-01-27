Video shows NH plane crash, witness describes pilot ‘pinned up against the dash'

The pilot that was in a plane crash on Friday morning in Londonderry, New Hampshire is lucky to be alive.

Officials say the man survived miraculously after the small plane crashed, although he is still hospitalized with serious injuries.

Surveillance video captured the moment the small cargo plane fell from the sky, slamming into some trees and then the ground shortly after taking off.

You can hear the loud bangs and sparks coming off the plane, before a neighbor ran into the woods with some utility workers to try and pull the pilot out.

“He was pinned up against the dash so he was trying to get his belt off. He was a little, seemed like he might’ve been a little altered, couldn’t really make out what he was saying, he was mumbling, looks like he hurt his face pretty substantially.” said the neighbor.

Emergency responders arrived on scene within minutes.

“They actually had to pry the plane open just kind of like a car crash to try and get him out.” said the man in the nearby house of the crash site.

Firefighters say the pilot was conscious the whole time, even calling 911 himself after the crash.

The pilot is now recovering at a Boston hospital while the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.