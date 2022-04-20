Syracuse

Video Shows Syracuse Police Detaining Crying 8-Year-Old Boy

The child was never handcuffed or charged during the incident, which was sparked by a larceny investigation, officials said

A bystander video that shows Syracuse, New York, police detaining a sobbing 8-year-old boy has prompted an internal investigation, officials said.

The video, which garnered 5 million views as of Wednesday morning, shows an officer who is behind the boy and restraining him by both arms while the child is crying.

NBC News does not know what occurred before a bystander began recording.

The one-minute clip begins with a man off-camera asking the officer holding the boy what police are doing before commenting that the child “looks like a baby to me.”

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

SyracuseNew York
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us