New Milford

Vigil to be held after crash that killed 17-year-old high school student in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night at New Milford High School after a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that killed a 17-year-old high school senior and critically injured another teen and a passenger in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash.

Police have identified the teen who died as 17-year-old Julio Gomez.

New Milford Public Schools previously said a 12th grader in the district died.

"At this time, out of respect for the family, we ask that we not speculate what may have happened in this situation but rather we understand that the passing of anyone from our community is a great loss which, in one way or another, affects each of us," the school district said.

The vigil will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the school. People who attend are asked to park in the rear theater lot and walk to the front door.

Police said the crash happened in front of the Italia Mia restaurant around 2:25 p.m.

According to police, a 2006 Infiniti G35 was heading north on Route 7 in the right lane and a 2022 Hyundai Tucson was trying to turn left into Italia Mia from the left southbound lane. The Tucson and the G35 collided and the G35 then collided with a 2013 Nissan Rogue that was heading south on Route 7.

Gomez was a passenger in the Infiniti and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. The 17-year-old who was driving the Infinity is in critical condition at Danbury Hospital, according to police.

The driver of the Rogue was taken to Danbury Hospital and is in stable condition. The passenger in the Rogue was transported to Danbury Hospital in critical condition, then transferred to another hospital. New Milford police said they do not have an updated condition or location for the passenger.

The driver of the Tucson refused treatment, authorities said.

The New Milford Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating and asks anyone who witnessed this crash or has information on the crash to call Detective Nicholas Smith at (860) 355-3133 or email nsmith@newmilfordpolice.org.

