Villa Mexico in Downtown Boston Has Reopened

The Mexican eatery had shut down on Nov. 23 for a "hibernation"

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Villa Mexico

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Mexican restaurant in downtown Boston that temporarily closed a couple of months ago is open once again.

A Facebook post from the place confirms what we had mentioned in November, that Villa Mexico on Water Street reopens Monday and will be open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mexican eatery shut down on Nov. 23 for a "hibernation," joining a number of other dining spots that shut down temporarily as the pandemic -- along with restaurant restrictions and a drop in foot traffic--made it difficult for places to remain open.

The address for Villa Mexico is 121 Water St., Boston, MA, 02109. Its website can be found at https://www.villamexicocafe.us/

by Marc Hurwitz

