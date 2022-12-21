Vince Wilfork on Mac Jones' Frustrations: ‘I'm Tired of Seeing It'

Vince Wilfork 'tired of seeing' Mac Jones' frustrations on the field originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve in recent weeks. On multiple occasions, Jones has been visibly frustrated with the team's continued issues on offense.

Jones first made headlines with his sideline tirade during the Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills. He dropped a crisp F-bomb that was heard loud and clear on the broadcast during the team's Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals. His body language in Sunday's disastrous loss to the Raiders wasn't exactly oozing positivity.

Jones spoke about his emotions on Wednesday, stating "the best players on every team" show that kind of passion. But if you ask Patriots great Vince Wilfork, it's time for Jones to give it a rest.

"I'm tired of that, honestly. I'm tired of it," Wilfork said on The Gameplan about Jones' outbursts. "You're the leader of this team. You're a quarterback. So you can't be frustrated every single week, every single play. I don't care if you're getting the play called in late or whatever it may be. At the end of the day, you have to show some poise because you operate the ship. You're the head of the ship when you're out there. ... Control what you can control. That's all you can do. But I'm tired of seeing him throwing a fit.

"We get it. Because at the end of the day, everybody's not playing the way they're capable of playing. That's just what it is. Everybody, including him. So I'm not just going to throw it all on him. But at this point I'm tired of seeing it. I think a lot of other people are tired of seeing it."

Wilfork isn't the only ex-Patriot who feels that way. Julian Edelman criticized Jones for his "pissy faces" and "antics after plays."

Jones and the Patriots will hope the negativity doesn't carry into their must-win Week 16 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

