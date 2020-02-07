Trump administration

Vindman, Who Provided Key Impeachment Testimony, ‘Escorted’ From White House, Attorney Says

Vindman testified in the House in November

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council who testified during the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, was escorted from the White House Friday afternoon, his lawyer said.

"LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth," his attorney David Pressman said in a statement. "The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy."

Pressman added that, "the most powerful man in the world - buoyed by the silent, the pliable, and the complicit," had "decided to exact revenge" on Vindman.

